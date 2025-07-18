Eli Lilly’s Orforglipron Study: A New Hope for Sleep Apnea and Obesity

Eli Lilly And Company ((LLY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Eli Lilly and Company is conducting a clinical study titled A Master Protocol to Investigate the Efficacy and Safety of Orforglipron Once Daily in Participants Who Have Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Obesity or Overweight. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of the drug orforglipron in individuals with moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) who are either obese or overweight. This research is significant as it targets a population with limited treatment options, particularly those unable or unwilling to use positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy.

The intervention being tested is orforglipron, an experimental drug administered orally. It is designed to help manage symptoms in patients with OSA, particularly those who are obese or overweight. The study also includes a placebo group for comparison.

This interventional study is structured as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. Participants are randomly assigned to either the orforglipron group or the placebo group, with both participants and investigators unaware of the assignments. The primary purpose of this Phase 3 trial is to assess treatment efficacy.

The study began on October 22, 2024, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The most recent update was submitted on July 17, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating when results might be available.

This study could have significant market implications for Eli Lilly, potentially boosting its stock performance if orforglipron proves effective. The outcome may also influence investor sentiment positively, given the growing demand for innovative treatments in the sleep apnea market. Competitors in the pharmaceutical industry will likely monitor these developments closely.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue