Eli Lilly’s New Study on Tirzepatide and Ixekizumab: Market Implications

Eli Lilly and Company is conducting a Phase 4 study titled ‘A Study to Investigate Effectiveness of Tirzepatide Following Initiation of Ixekizumab in Participants With Active Psoriatic Arthritis and Overweight or Obesity in Clinical Practice (TOGETHER AMPLIFY-PsA).’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of adding tirzepatide to ixekizumab therapy in adults with moderate-to-severe psoriatic arthritis and obesity or overweight, with at least one weight-related comorbidity.

The intervention being tested involves the administration of tirzepatide, a drug given subcutaneously, in addition to ongoing ixekizumab treatment. This combination is intended to enhance treatment outcomes for the specified patient group.

This interventional study follows a single-group, open-label design with no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants will receive the treatment over a period of up to 12 months.

The study officially started on March 6, 2025, with its last update submitted on July 17, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and the availability of updated information.

The potential market implications of this study are significant for Eli Lilly, as positive results could enhance investor confidence and positively impact stock performance. This study also positions Eli Lilly competitively within the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the treatment of psoriatic arthritis.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

