Eli Lilly’s Lasmiditan Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Pediatric Migraine Treatment

Eli Lilly And Company ((LLY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Eli Lilly and Company is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Phase 3, 12-Month, Open-Label Study of Lasmiditan in Pediatric Patients With Migraine – PIONEER-PEDS2. The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of lasmiditan for treating migraines in children aged 6 to 17 over a 12-month period. This study is significant as it addresses the need for effective migraine treatments in pediatric populations.

The intervention being tested is lasmiditan, an oral medication designed for the acute treatment of migraines. The study involves two experimental groups receiving different doses of lasmiditan.

The study design is interventional with a randomized allocation and parallel intervention model. There is no masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment.

The study began on June 30, 2020, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on July 17, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates for stakeholders.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Eli Lilly’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if lasmiditan proves to be a safe and effective treatment for pediatric migraines. This could also influence the competitive landscape in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the pediatric migraine treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue