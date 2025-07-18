Eli Lilly’s Eltrekibart Study: A New Hope for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Eli Lilly And Company ((LLY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Eli Lilly and Company is conducting a Phase 2b clinical study titled ‘A Study of Eltrekibart (LY3041658) in Adult Participants With Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa.’ The study aims to determine the safe and effective dosage and frequency of Eltrekibart for adults suffering from moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa, a chronic skin condition. This research is crucial for advancing clinical development in this area.

The intervention being tested is Eltrekibart, administered subcutaneously, with the purpose of treating hidradenitis suppurativa. The study includes three different doses of Eltrekibart and a placebo for comparison.

The study design is interventional, with a randomized allocation and a parallel intervention model. It employs double masking, meaning both participants and investigators are unaware of which treatment is being administered. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on October 23, 2023, and is expected to last approximately 62 weeks, with the last update submitted on July 15, 2025. These dates are essential for tracking the study’s progress and anticipated completion.

This update could positively influence Eli Lilly’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may lead to a new treatment option for hidradenitis suppurativa. The study’s progress also highlights Eli Lilly’s commitment to innovation in the dermatology sector, potentially setting it apart from competitors.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

