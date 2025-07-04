Eli Lilly and Regeneron: Exploring New Frontiers in Obesity Treatment

Eli Lilly And Company ((LLY)), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ((REGN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Eli Lilly and Company, in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study titled A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Proof-of-Concept Study of Once-Weekly Tirzepatide Plus Mibavademab Compared With Tirzepatide Alone in Adult Participants With Obesity. The study aims to assess whether the combination of tirzepatide and mibavademab results in greater weight loss compared to tirzepatide alone in adults with obesity. This research is significant as it explores potential advancements in obesity treatment.

The study is testing two drugs: Tirzepatide and Mibavademab. Both are administered subcutaneously. Tirzepatide is a medication already known for its role in weight management, while Mibavademab is being evaluated for its potential to enhance weight loss when used in combination.

The study design is interventional with a randomized, parallel assignment. It employs a double-blind approach, meaning neither participants nor investigators know who receives the actual treatment or placebo. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to provide insights into effective obesity management strategies.

The study began on April 24, 2024, with an estimated primary completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 1, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and timeline for potential results.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Eli Lilly and Regeneron’s market positions, potentially boosting investor confidence and stock performance if results are positive. The obesity treatment market is competitive, with numerous players striving for breakthroughs, making this study’s results highly anticipated.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

