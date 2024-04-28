Elevate Uranium’s Koppies Project Resource Soars

Elevate Uranium Ltd (AU:EL8) has released an update.

Elevate Uranium Ltd has reported a significant 20% increase in their Koppies JORC Mineral Resource Estimate, reaching 57.8 million pounds of U3O8, which boosts the company’s global uranium resources to 152.2 million pounds. The Koppies project in Namibia benefits from shallow mineralization, with the majority of resources lying within 18.5 meters of the surface. Intensive drilling and future metallurgical testwork are underway to further develop the project.

