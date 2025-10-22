Elevance Health Reports Strong Q3 2025 Revenue Growth

Elevance Health, Inc. ( (ELV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Elevance Health, Inc. presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Elevance Health, Inc. is a healthcare company that provides a diverse range of medical, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, home health, and complex care solutions, serving over 109 million consumers. The company operates primarily in the health insurance sector, focusing on improving health outcomes through value-based care partnerships and digital solutions.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Elevance Health reported an operating revenue of $50.1 billion, marking a 12% increase from the previous year. The company highlighted its disciplined execution in enhancing affordability and member experience, alongside strategic investments in technology and workforce.

Key financial metrics from the report include a diluted EPS of $5.32 and an adjusted diluted EPS of $6.03. The operating revenue growth was driven by higher premium yields, acquisitions, and Medicare Advantage membership growth, despite challenges in Medicaid membership. The company’s benefit expense ratio rose to 91.3%, influenced by cost trends in Medicare.

The Carelon segment saw a significant 33% increase in operating revenue, attributed to acquisitions and growth in pharmacy services. However, the Health Benefits segment experienced a decline in operating gain due to increased medical costs and investments.

Looking forward, Elevance Health remains focused on sustainable growth and value creation, reaffirming its full-year 2025 guidance for benefit expense ratio and adjusted diluted EPS. The company continues to position itself for long-term success in a dynamic healthcare environment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue