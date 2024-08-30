Elementos Reports Major Tungsten Find in Tasmania

Elementos Limited (AU:ELT) has released an update.

Elementos Limited has announced a significant visual intersection of tungsten mineralization spanning approximately 420 meters at its Cleveland Tin Project in Tasmania. This promising find, identified during diamond drilling, has the potential to enhance the asset’s future value, with assays pending to provide detailed mineral concentration data. The company underscores the unique advantage of existing infrastructure at this brownfield site, which could lead to cost savings in mine development upon a decision to mine.

For further insights into AU:ELT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.