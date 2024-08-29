Elementos Limited Eyes Future with Oropesa Tin Project

Elementos Limited (AU:ELT) has released an update.

Elementos Limited’s recent investor presentation highlights the company’s focus on the future of electric vehicles through the development of their Oropesa Tin Project. The presentation outlines the preliminary nature of their Optimisation Study, emphasizing the potential yet speculative nature of the resources, and noting the need for further exploration and funding to realize the project’s full potential. The company remains optimistic about securing necessary funds through a mix of debt and equity, with continued support from major shareholders and potential partners.

