Elementis Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Elementis, a company involved in the chemical industry, has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of its own shares as part of a previously declared share buyback program. On July 4, 2025, Elementis purchased 250,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 166.3298 pence per share, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 587,597,814. This move is likely aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing the company’s capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ELM) stock is a Buy with a £190.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Elementis stock, see the GB:ELM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ELM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ELM is a Neutral.

Elementis plc demonstrates a balanced outlook with strong cash flow and stable balance sheet metrics, but profitability issues and negative valuation indicators present challenges. Positive technical momentum and strategic share buybacks contribute positively, enhancing shareholder confidence. However, overbought technical indicators and negative P/E ratio suggest caution.

More about Elementis

Average Trading Volume: 1,364,151

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £962.9M

