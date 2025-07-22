Elementis Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Elementis ( (GB:ELM) ) has shared an announcement.

Elementis plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 250,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 165.6414 pence per share. This move, conducted through Numis Securities Limited, is part of a previously announced strategy to optimize the company’s capital structure. Following this transaction, the total number of ordinary shares in issue will be 584,597,814, with implications for shareholder voting rights and interest notifications under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ELM) stock is a Buy with a £190.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Elementis stock, see the GB:ELM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ELM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ELM is a Neutral.

Elementis has strong technical momentum supported by positive corporate actions like share buybacks. However, financial performance is mixed, with profitability issues offsetting strong cash flow. The valuation is impaired by a negative P/E ratio, but the dividend yield offers some compensation.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ELM stock, click here.

More about Elementis

Elementis plc operates in the specialty chemicals industry, focusing on the production and supply of chemical products used in various sectors, including personal care, coatings, and energy. The company is known for its innovative solutions and commitment to sustainability, serving a global market with a diverse range of chemical products.

Average Trading Volume: 1,384,961

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £980.2M

For a thorough assessment of ELM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue