Elementis Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elementis plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 140,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 169.5478 pence per share for cancellation. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in issue, potentially enhancing shareholder value by increasing the earnings per share and demonstrating confidence in the company’s financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ELM) stock is a Buy with a £200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Elementis stock, see the GB:ELM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ELM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ELM is a Neutral.

Elementis receives a moderate score of 60, primarily driven by strong cash flow generation and stable technical indicators. However, the negative P/E ratio and ongoing profitability issues weigh heavily on the overall score. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events limits additional context.

More about Elementis

Elementis plc operates in the specialty chemicals industry, providing a range of products and services that focus on enhancing the performance of its customers’ products. The company is known for its expertise in additives and functional ingredients that serve various markets, including personal care, coatings, and energy.

Average Trading Volume: 953,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £985.7M

