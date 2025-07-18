Elementis Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Elementis ( (GB:ELM) ).

Elementis PLC, a company engaged in a share buyback program, announced the purchase and cancellation of 250,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 168.5586 pence per share. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in issue to 585,097,814, with the same number of voting rights, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ELM) stock is a Buy with a £185.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Elementis stock, see the GB:ELM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ELM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ELM is a Neutral.

Elementis’ stock score is primarily supported by strong technical indicators and positive corporate actions like the share buyback. However, the score is constrained by ongoing profitability challenges and valuation concerns due to a negative P/E ratio.

More about Elementis

Average Trading Volume: 1,391,456

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £974M

