Element 25 Limited has reported a change in the interest of its director, Rudolph van Jaarsveld, who has acquired 175,000 ordinary shares valued at $49,875 through an on-market trade. This move reflects a significant increase in the director’s stake in the company, potentially signaling confidence in Element 25’s future prospects.

