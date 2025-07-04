Elekta AB’s 2024/25 Annual Report: Advancing Cancer Care

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Elekta AB ( ($SE:EKTA.B) ) has provided an announcement.

Elekta AB’s annual report for 2024/25 highlights its commitment to advancing cancer care through innovation and collaboration. The report emphasizes the company’s dedication to setting new standards in treatment, reflecting its strategic milestones and sustainability efforts. This announcement underscores Elekta’s role in the healthcare sector, aiming to make a significant impact on cancer treatment and patient lives.

More about Elekta AB

Elekta AB operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing advanced medical solutions for cancer treatment. The company is known for its innovative technologies and services aimed at improving patient care and outcomes in oncology.

