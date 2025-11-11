Elegance Optical Enhances Board with New Independent Director Appointment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Elegance Optical International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0907) ) has provided an announcement.

Elegance Optical International Holdings Limited announced the appointment of Ms. Li as an independent non-executive director, confirming her compliance with the independence criteria set by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s governance structure, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Elegance Optical International Holdings Limited

Elegance Optical International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating within the optical industry. The company focuses on the production and distribution of optical products and related services, primarily targeting markets in Hong Kong and beyond.

YTD Price Performance: -5.08%

Average Trading Volume: 2,523,547

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$48.88M

