Electrum Discovery Advances Exploration at Timok East Project

Electrum Discovery Corp. has announced the completion of its Phase 1 diamond drill program at the Timok East copper-gold project in Serbia, revealing promising mineralization indicative of a fertile hydrothermal system. The company plans to continue its exploration efforts throughout 2025, leveraging insights from the BHP Xplor Accelerator Program to refine its regional exploration strategy and potentially expand the known extent of the Timok Magmatic Complex. This strategic approach aims to unlock significant mineral potential in a largely underexplored region, enhancing Electrum’s position in the mining sector.

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper-gold projects. The company is engaged in advancing its Timok East project in eastern Serbia, which is strategically located near a major, yet underexplored, copper-gold belt.

