Electrovaya Shareholders Show Strong Support

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:ELVA) has released an update.

Electrovaya Inc. reports unanimous shareholder support at its 2024 Annual Meeting, with over 98% approval for the election of each proposed director. The company, which focuses on manufacturing advanced lithium-ion batteries for energy storage and electric vehicles, also confirmed the reappointment of MNP LLP as auditors. Electrovaya is advancing its mission to combat climate change through its proprietary battery technologies and plans for a new gigafactory in New York.

For further insights into TSE:ELVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.