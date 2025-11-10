Eleco plc Triumphs at Construction Computing Awards 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Eleco ( (GB:ELCO) ) has issued an update.

Eleco plc, a leading software provider for the built environment, has been honored with the ‘Company of the Year’ award and ‘Project Management Software of the Year’ for the twelfth consecutive year at the Construction Computing Awards 2025. These accolades highlight Eleco’s strong position in the construction technology industry, emphasizing the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, driven by its talented teams.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ELCO) stock is a Hold with a £165.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eleco stock, see the GB:ELCO Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ELCO is a Neutral.

Eleco’s strong financial performance is the most significant factor, supported by robust revenue growth and profitability. However, the high valuation and mixed technical indicators suggest caution. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

More about Eleco

Eleco plc is an AIM-listed specialist international provider of software and related services to the built environment. The company operates through its brands Elecosoft, BestOutcome, PEMAC, Vertical Digital, and Veeuze, with centers of excellence in the UK, Ireland, Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and the USA. Eleco’s software solutions are utilized throughout the building lifecycle, supporting project management, estimation, visualization, Building Information Modelling (BIM), and property management.

Average Trading Volume: 96,802

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £131.8M

