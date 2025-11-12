Elders Limited to Announce FY25 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Elders Limited ( (AU:ELD) ) has provided an update.

Elders Limited is set to release its financial results for the fiscal year ending 30 September 2025. The announcement will be made before the market opens on 17 November 2025, followed by a presentation by the company’s executives via webcast and teleconference. This event is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about Elders Limited

Elders Limited operates within the agribusiness industry, providing a range of products and services including farm supplies, livestock, real estate, and financial services, with a focus on supporting rural and regional communities.

Average Trading Volume: 826,727

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.43B

