Elders Limited (AU:ELD) has released an update.

Elders Limited has released its full-year financial results for the year ending September 30, 2024. The presentation, led by CEO Mark Allison and CFO Paul Rossiter, highlights the company’s performance over the past 12 months. Investors and market enthusiasts can view the detailed presentation on Elders’ Investor Hub.

For further insights into AU:ELD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.