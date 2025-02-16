Elco Ltd. Embraces iXBRL for Enhanced Financial Reporting

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Elco ( (IL:ELCO) ) has issued an announcement.

Elco Ltd. voluntarily participated in a process initiated by the Israel Securities Authority to implement iXBRL reporting in Israel, alongside their regular financial reporting. This move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance transparency and accessibility in financial reporting, although the responsibility for the use of the information remains on the user.

Elco Ltd. operates within the industry of securities and financial reporting, with a focus on providing periodic and immediate financial reports. Its primary services include the preparation and submission of financial documents, and it is listed for trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 7.36%

Average Trading Volume: 41,123

Current Market Cap: ILS4.36B

