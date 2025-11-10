Eidai Kako Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Q2 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Eidai Kako Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7877) ) is now available.

Eidai Kako Co., Ltd. reported a notable increase in its financial performance for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2026. The company achieved a 3.3% rise in net sales and a significant 180% increase in operating profit compared to the same period last year. This improvement in financial results highlights the company’s strengthened position in its market and suggests positive implications for its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7877) stock is a Buy with a Yen1902.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eidai Kako Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:7877 Stock Forecast page.

More about Eidai Kako Co., Ltd.

Eidai Kako Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, specifically under the Tokyo Standard category. The company operates within the general business sector.

Average Trading Volume: 1,003

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2.35B

