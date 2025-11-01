Eicher Motors Reports Strong October Sales Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Eicher Motors Limited ( (IN:EICHERMOT) ) is now available.

Eicher Motors Limited reported a significant increase in motorcycle sales for October 2025, with a 13% rise in total units sold compared to the previous year. The growth was driven by a 14% increase in sales of models with engine capacities up to 350cc and a 2% rise in sales of models exceeding 350cc. However, international sales saw a 7% decline. Year-to-date figures show a robust 27% increase in total sales, highlighting strong demand and market performance.

More about Eicher Motors Limited

Eicher Motors Limited is a prominent player in the automotive industry, primarily known for manufacturing motorcycles. The company focuses on producing models with varying engine capacities, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 18,678

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 1921.5B INR

Find detailed analytics on EICHERMOT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue