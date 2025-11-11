EEKA Fashion Holdings Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited ( (HK:3709) ) has provided an update.

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited announced the purchase of 1,108,500 shares as part of its Share Award Scheme, representing approximately 0.1564% of the total shares in issue. This strategic move aims to benefit selected participants and demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and incentivizing stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3709) stock is a Buy with a HK$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:3709 Stock Forecast page.

More about EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the fashion industry. The company focuses on the production and distribution of fashion products, with a market presence that includes being listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,971,451

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$5.67B

Find detailed analytics on 3709 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

