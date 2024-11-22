EEKA Fashion Holdings Delays Circular Dispatch to Shareholders

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited (HK:3709) has released an update.

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of their circular concerning the 2025 Agreement due to additional time needed to finalize certain information. The updated circular, which includes details of the agreement and recommendations for shareholders, is now expected to be sent out on November 26, 2024. This update may be of interest to investors monitoring the company’s stock movements and strategic decisions.

