EEKA Fashion Holdings Announces Share Purchase Strategy

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited (HK:3709) has released an update.

EEKA Fashion Holdings Limited has announced a strategic move under its Share Award Scheme, purchasing 250,000 shares from the market at an average price of HK$8.90 per share. This purchase, amounting to approximately HK$2.3 million, is aimed at benefiting selected participants and represents a small fraction of the company’s total shares. The board will continue to evaluate and potentially acquire more shares to support this initiative.

