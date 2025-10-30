Edwards Lifesciences Announces CFO Transition Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Edwards Lifesciences ( (EW) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, Edwards Lifesciences announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Scott Ullem, will transition from his role by mid-year 2026. The company has started a selection process for a new CFO, ensuring continuity and a smooth transfer of responsibilities, with Ullem continuing in an advisory role post-transition.

More about Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a leading global company specializing in structural heart innovations, committed to improving patient lives through breakthrough technologies and partnerships with healthcare stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 4,382,040

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $48.55B

