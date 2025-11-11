Edvance International Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Discussion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Edvance International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1410) ) has provided an update.

Edvance International Holdings Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 25, 2025, to discuss and approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of an interim dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and reflect the company’s financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1410) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Edvance International Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1410 Stock Forecast page.

More about Edvance International Holdings Ltd.

Edvance International Holdings Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on cybersecurity solutions and services. The company provides a range of security products and services aimed at protecting digital assets and ensuring data integrity for various industries.

Average Trading Volume: 175,656

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$326.4M

For an in-depth examination of 1410 stock, go to TipRanks' Overview page.

