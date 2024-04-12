EDU Holdings Sets Date for 2024 AGM

EDU Holdings Limited (AU:EDU) has released an update.

EDU Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the 2023 financial year, which will take place on May 16, 2024, in Sydney. Shareholders are invited to participate in key company decisions, including executive remuneration, director elections, and the approval of an Employee Incentive Plan. The company encourages voting by proxy through multiple methods and has made all relevant documents available online.

