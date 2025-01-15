Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC Purchases Own Shares

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC ( (GB:EDIN) ) is now available.

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC announced the purchase of 50,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 732.00p each on January 14, 2025. The shares will be held in treasury, resulting in a total of 145,581,025 shares with voting rights, positioning the company strategically within the market and potentially impacting shareholder value.

More about Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC

YTD Price Performance: -4.62%

Average Trading Volume: 2,681

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

