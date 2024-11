Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (GB:EDIN) has released an update.

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has repurchased 50,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 728.00p on the London Stock Exchange, intending to hold them in treasury. This transaction adjusts the company’s total voting shares to 146,949,025, as they continue to manage their equity structure actively.

