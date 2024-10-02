Edinburgh Investment Trust Buys Back Shares

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (GB:EDIN) has released an update.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has announced the buyback of 25,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 748.00p each, which will be held in treasury. Following the transaction, the total number of voting shares has been updated to 148,474,025. The move is part of the company’s capital management strategy and impacts the share structure for current and potential investors.

