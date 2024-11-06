Edinburgh Investment Trust Buys Back 50,000 Shares

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (GB:EDIN) has released an update.

Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC has bought back 50,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 726.09p each on the London Stock Exchange. The company intends to hold these shares in treasury, adjusting its total voting rights to 146,999,025 shares. This move could signal confidence in the company’s valuation and a strategic effort to manage its capital structure.

