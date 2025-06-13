Edianyun Limited Announces Conditional Grant of Share Options and Awards

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Edianyun Limited ( (HK:2416) ) has issued an update.

Edianyun Limited has announced the conditional grant of share options and share awards under its 2023 Share Scheme. This scheme was initially approved by shareholders in January 2024, allowing for the issuance of up to 57,798,986 shares, which represents 10% of the company’s issued share capital at that time. As of the latest announcement, a refreshed scheme mandate has been approved, allowing for the issuance of 52,366,507 shares. The company has granted 5,760,000 share options and 2,821,400 share awards to 146 eligible participants, including directors and employees, under the refreshed scheme mandate. This move is expected to incentivize and retain key personnel, aligning their interests with the company’s long-term growth.

