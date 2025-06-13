Edianyun Limited Announces Changes to Nomination Committee

Confident Investing Starts Here:
An announcement from Edianyun Limited ( (HK:2416) ) is now available.
Edianyun Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a change in the composition of its Nomination Committee. Mr. Hong Weili has ceased to be a member, and Ms. Li Dan has been appointed in his place, effective June 13, 2025. This change aligns with upcoming amendments to the Listing Rules and Corporate Governance Code, aiming to enhance board effectiveness, diversity, and corporate governance practices.
More about Edianyun Limited
Average Trading Volume: 774,934
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$926M
