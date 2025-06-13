Edianyun Limited Announces Changes to Nomination Committee

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An announcement from Edianyun Limited ( (HK:2416) ) is now available.

Edianyun Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a change in the composition of its Nomination Committee. Mr. Hong Weili has ceased to be a member, and Ms. Li Dan has been appointed in his place, effective June 13, 2025. This change aligns with upcoming amendments to the Listing Rules and Corporate Governance Code, aiming to enhance board effectiveness, diversity, and corporate governance practices.

More about Edianyun Limited

Average Trading Volume: 774,934

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$926M

Learn more about 2416 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.