Edianyun Limited Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Edianyun Limited ( (HK:2416) ) has provided an announcement.

Edianyun Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes both executive and independent non-executive directors. The board is chaired by Ji Pengcheng, who also serves as the Chief Executive Officer. The announcement also details the membership of the board’s three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, highlighting the roles of various directors within these committees.

More about Edianyun Limited

Average Trading Volume: 774,934

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$926M

