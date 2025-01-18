Edgemont Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement Financing

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An announcement from Edgemont Gold Corp. ( (TSE:EDGM) ) is now available.

Edgemont Gold Corp. has announced a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 8,500,000 units at C$0.05 per unit, aiming to raise C$425,000. The funds from this offering will be used for general working capital, and the closing is contingent on certain conditions, including submission of necessary forms to the Canadian Securities Exchange.

More about Edgemont Gold Corp.

Edgemont Gold Corp. holds a 100% interest in the Dungate copper/gold porphyry project in British Columbia, a region noted for successful mining ventures like the Equity Silver Mine and Huckleberry Mine. The project spans 1,582.2 hectares and is accessible year-round.

YTD Price Performance: 25.00%

Average Trading Volume: 22,500

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$854.4K

