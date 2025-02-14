Edesa Biotech Advances Vitiligo Treatment Amidst Solid Financial Backing

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Edesa Biotech ( (EDSA) ) has issued an announcement.

Edesa Biotech reported its fiscal first-quarter results for 2025, highlighting progress in its vitiligo treatment program with its leading candidate, EB06, as they prepare for an IND application for a Phase 2 study. The company’s financial position was strengthened by a $15 million equity financing, allowing them to advance the vitiligo program and sustain current operations, despite reporting a net loss of $1.6 million for the quarter.

More about Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing host-directed therapeutics for treating immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company’s clinical pipeline is concentrated on medical dermatology and related immune conditions.

YTD Price Performance: 71.05%

Average Trading Volume: 1,950,775

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $11.27M

