Edesa Biotech Advances Vitiligo Treatment Amidst Solid Financial Backing

Edesa Biotech ( (EDSA) ) has issued an announcement.
Edesa Biotech reported its fiscal first-quarter results for 2025, highlighting progress in its vitiligo treatment program with its leading candidate, EB06, as they prepare for an IND application for a Phase 2 study. The company’s financial position was strengthened by a $15 million equity financing, allowing them to advance the vitiligo program and sustain current operations, despite reporting a net loss of $1.6 million for the quarter.
More about Edesa Biotech
Edesa Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing host-directed therapeutics for treating immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company’s clinical pipeline is concentrated on medical dermatology and related immune conditions.
YTD Price Performance: 71.05%
Average Trading Volume: 1,950,775
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: $11.27M
