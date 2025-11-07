Edenor SA Reports Strong Financial Results for Q3 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Edenor SA ( (EDN) ) has shared an update.

On November 6, 2025, Edenor SA’s Board of Directors approved the company’s financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a profit of 179,461 million ARS, with total equity amounting to 2,017,570 million ARS. This financial performance reflects Edenor’s stable position in the energy distribution market, with significant equity and retained earnings, indicating a solid foundation for future operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (EDN) stock is a Hold with a $38.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Edenor SA stock, see the EDN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on EDN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EDN is a Neutral.

Edenor SA’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its strong valuation and financial performance. The company shows impressive revenue and profit growth, and its stock appears undervalued with a low P/E ratio. However, technical indicators suggest the stock is currently overbought, which could lead to short-term volatility. Cash flow challenges also pose a risk to sustained growth.

More about Edenor SA

Edenor SA, formally known as Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A., is a leading distribution and marketing company based in Argentina, primarily focused on the energy sector. The company operates in the northern region of Argentina, providing electricity distribution services.

Average Trading Volume: 226,661

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.59B

