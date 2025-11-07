Edenor SA Releases Q3 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Edenor SA ( (EDN) ).

Edenor SA has released its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine and three-month periods ending on September 30, 2025. These statements, presented in millions of constant pesos, provide a comparative analysis with the previous year. This financial disclosure is crucial for stakeholders as it offers insights into the company’s current financial health and operational performance, impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (EDN) stock is a Hold with a $38.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Edenor SA stock, see the EDN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EDN is a Neutral.

Edenor SA’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its strong valuation and financial performance. The company shows impressive revenue and profit growth, and its stock appears undervalued with a low P/E ratio. However, technical indicators suggest the stock is currently overbought, which could lead to short-term volatility. Cash flow challenges also pose a risk to sustained growth.

More about Edenor SA

Edenor SA, officially known as Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A., is a leading company in Argentina focused on the distribution and sale of electricity. It operates under a Concession Agreement that regulates this public service, primarily serving the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area. The company is a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur S.A., which holds a 51% interest in its capital stock.

Average Trading Volume: 226,661

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.59B

