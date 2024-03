Edenor SA Class B (EDN) has released an update.

Edenor SA has received a credit rating upgrade from S&P Global Ratings, lifting the long-term local and foreign currency rating of the Argentinian energy company from ‘CCC-‘ to ‘CCC’ with a stable outlook. This improvement reflects a broader upgrade of Argentina’s own credit rating, signaling a more favorable economic environment for the company and its investors.

