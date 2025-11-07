Edenor Reports Strong Financial Performance with Increased Investments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Edenor SA ( (EDN) ).

On November 6, 2025, Edenor SA announced its financial results for the period ending September 30, 2025, reporting a profit of ARS 179,461 million. The company experienced a 14% increase in revenue and an 8% rise in distribution margin compared to the previous year, attributed to electricity rate adjustments. Edenor’s EBITDA reached ARS 439,928 million, reflecting operational improvements and cost optimization, while investments totaled ARS 283,079 million, underscoring its dedication to service enhancement. Despite a slight increase in energy losses due to seasonality, electricity sales rose by 0.1%, and customer numbers grew by 1.6%.

The most recent analyst rating on (EDN) stock is a Hold with a $38.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Edenor SA stock, see the EDN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on EDN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EDN is a Neutral.

Edenor SA’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its strong valuation and financial performance. The company shows impressive revenue and profit growth, and its stock appears undervalued with a low P/E ratio. However, technical indicators suggest the stock is currently overbought, which could lead to short-term volatility. Cash flow challenges also pose a risk to sustained growth.

To see Spark’s full report on EDN stock, click here.

More about Edenor SA

Edenor SA, or Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte S.A., operates in the energy distribution and marketing industry in Argentina. The company focuses on providing electricity services, with a commitment to improving service quality and expanding its reach through technological innovations and efficient energy use.

Average Trading Volume: 226,661

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.59B

For detailed information about EDN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue