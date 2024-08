Edenor SA (EDN) has released an update.

EDENOR SA has announced a major leadership change with the resignation of Chairman and CEO, Mr. Neil Bleasdale, due to personal reasons. Mr. Daniel Marx has been appointed as the new Chairman and CEO, effective August 31, 2024, ensuring a smooth transition. This strategic move is expected to bring a fresh perspective to EDENOR’s executive team.

