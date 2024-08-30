ECR Minerals Eyes US Helium Market Amid Price Surge

ECR Minerals (GB:ECR) has released an update.

ECR Minerals, traditionally focused on gold exploration in Australia, is now considering investments in US-based helium assets due to the global rise in helium prices and its critical use in various high-tech industries. The company aims to leverage its leadership’s expertise in the helium sector to evaluate opportunities that promise near-term production and access to existing infrastructure. ECR remains committed to maintaining a low-cost operating structure while exploring these new ventures.

