Ecora Resources Advances Share Buyback Plan

Ecora Resources PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 125,000 ordinary shares as part of its buyback programme announced in March, with shares acquired at prices ranging from 84.90 to 86.50 pence each. Post-transaction, Ecora’s total shares in issue stand at 261,732,553, with 10,825,656 held in treasury, affecting the voting rights count. The company’s latest move reflects its ongoing capital management strategy, which may interest shareholders monitoring share value and voting power dynamics.

