Ecora Resources (GB:ECOR) has released an update.

Marc Bishop Lafleche, CEO of Ecora Resources PLC, has invested in his own company by purchasing 60,000 shares at an average price of £0.7496 each. The transaction occurred on the London Stock Exchange and is part of the company’s recent director share dealings, as disclosed in compliance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further insights into GB:ECOR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.