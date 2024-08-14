Ecopetrol Triumphs Amid Economic Challenges

Ecopetrol SA (EC) has released an update.

Ecopetrol Group navigated a challenging second quarter in 2024, dealing with economic pressures but still generating significant revenue of COP 32.6 trillion and a net income of COP 3.4 trillion, highlighting a robust EBITDA margin of 43%. The company emphasized operational efficiency and strategic market positioning, which led to rewarding dividends for shareholders. Additionally, Ecopetrol made strides in energy optimization and environmental achievements, underscoring its commitment to the energy transition and sustainable value creation.

