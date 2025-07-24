Ecolomondo Ships Second Truckload of High-Quality Recovered Carbon Black

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Ecolomondo Corporation ( (TSE:ECM) ) is now available.

Ecolomondo Corporation has successfully shipped its second commercial truckload of 23 metric tons of recovered carbon black (rCB) from its Hawkesbury TDP facility, following a repeat order from its main offtake client. This development underscores the high quality of rCB produced at the facility, which has passed rigorous quality tests. The company is on track to ramp up operations at the Hawkesbury facility, which is expected to process approximately 1 million scrap tires annually, producing significant quantities of rCB, pyrolysis oil, steel, and process gas. This progress not only enhances Ecolomondo’s operational capabilities but also strengthens its position in the sustainable recycling industry.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ECM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ECM is a Neutral.

Ecolomondo Corporation’s overall stock score is influenced by weak financial performance due to high leverage and negative profitability. Technical indicators provide a neutral outlook, while corporate events show positive developments that may support future growth. However, poor valuation metrics significantly weigh down the score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:ECM stock, click here.

More about Ecolomondo Corporation

Ecolomondo Corporation, based in Québec, is a Canadian cleantech company specializing in Thermal Decomposition technology (TDP) to recycle scrap tire waste into valuable commodities such as recovered carbon black, oil, syngas, fiber, and steel. The company aims to be a leader in the cleantech sector and contribute to the global circular economy.

Average Trading Volume: 54,193

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$41.96M

See more insights into ECM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue