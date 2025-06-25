Eco Wave Power Sets Launch Date for U.S. Wave Energy Project

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Eco Wave Power Global ( (WAVE) ) has shared an announcement.

On June 25, 2025, Eco Wave Power Global announced the official launch date for the first-ever U.S. wave energy pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles, scheduled for September 9, 2025. This project, in collaboration with AltaSea, marks a significant milestone in renewable energy innovation in the U.S. and is expected to attract stakeholders from various sectors. The project showcases Eco Wave Power’s technology, which converts wave motion into electricity, and emphasizes local production and collaboration, supported by Shell’s Marine Renewable Program.

The most recent analyst rating on (WAVE) stock is a Buy with a $15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eco Wave Power Global stock, see the WAVE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WAVE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WAVE is a Neutral.

Eco Wave Power Global faces significant financial and technical challenges, reflected in its low valuation metrics and bearish technical indicators. Despite these issues, there is some optimism from strategic project advancements and partnerships highlighted in the earnings call. However, the overall outlook remains cautious due to persistent negative financial performance and technical analysis signals.

To see Spark’s full report on WAVE stock, click here.

More about Eco Wave Power Global

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is a pioneering company in the onshore wave energy industry, transforming ocean and sea waves into clean, cost-efficient electricity using its patented technology. The company operates Israel’s first grid-connected wave energy power station and is expanding globally with projects in the Port of Los Angeles, Portugal, Taiwan, and India. Eco Wave Power is recognized by international organizations such as the European Union Regional Development Fund and the United Nations Global Climate Action Award.

Average Trading Volume: 23,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $26.99M

Find detailed analytics on WAVE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue